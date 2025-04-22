Brendan Schaub reacts to B.J. Penn seemingly claiming that he's the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez in recent post: "It's more sad than anything"

Brendan Schaub responded to B.J. Penn's chaotic conspiracy post on Instagram, claiming that the former UFC heavyweight fighter was the late NFL (National Football League) star Aaron Hernandez. Penn accused major sports leagues of faking CTE to push out ageing stars.

Ad

While reacting to the post on his YouTube channel, Schaub admitted he was ready to poke fun until Jason 'Mayhem' Miller reached out, warning him that Penn wasn’t joking. Schaub, a former fighter-turned-podcaster, has been targeted online before, but claimed that this instance hit differently because of concern.

Schaub acknowledged Penn as a legend and made it clear that the post was seemingly a cry for help. He said:

“I love B.J. It never hurts my feelings. I don’t take any of it personal, ever. People love the drama in MMA, sh*t like that, so I was like, all right, whatever. And I put a laughing emoji. Then 'Mayhem' Miller reached out to me. He was like, ‘Dude, this isn’t a joke.’ Like, he legit thinks you’re Aaron Hernandez. I was like, ‘Oh… oh, well, you took the wind out of my sails. Like that’s not funny anymore. That’s not fun. I was gonna repost it, I had some jokes, have fun with it. But it’s just not. It’s more sad than anything.’”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"With B.J.’s stuff, I’ve never had fun with it. It was always like, this dude needs help. This doesn’t end well. It’s a shame to see. He’s a legend. So it just takes all the fun out of it. You know, this isn’t something to mess around with. If he thinks I’m Hernandez… that edit was probably their best editing job yet. It’s pretty good. Our faces are a tad different. I do see the similarities, people made that comparison all the time.”

Ad

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Ad

Former UFC champion B.J. Penn claims family members were murdered & replaced

B.J. Penn has posted a series of alarming videos on Instagram, claiming his mother and brothers were murdered and replaced with lookalikes. The former UFC champ alleges that their physical features don’t match and insists they are imposters.

He even messaged his brother asking for smiling photos to “prove” his identity. Penn took to Instagram and wrote:

Ad

"Hilo Police Department, I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered , and I need you to investigate these guys, get these people out of my house and off my properties #hawaii"

Check out the Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.