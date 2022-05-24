Like Steph Curry hitting 3s and only getting 1 point - Brendan Schaub says biased MMA judges have cost fighters "millions of dollars"

Brendan Schaub made an interesting comparison between MMA and basketball to point out how ridiculous judging can be.

The former UFC heavyweight went on a long rant while breaking down last Saturday's main event clash between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. The majority of the fight took place in the clinch, with Holm being in control for the most part. However, two out of three judges still saw the fight in favor of Vieira.

According to Schaub, the subjectivity of MMA judging would be like giving Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry a different set of scores for hitting a three-pointer. During an episode of The Schaub Show, he said:

"If I was a judge, this is the problem. If I was a judge that's my personal opinion. I think it's right. That's sports. It's like Steph Curry hitting threes and you go, 'Yeah they only got there once because he hit f***ing threes.' Yeah, but the other team didn't want him to shoot threes and he kept f***ing shooting threes. So he beat their game plan and f***ing won. There's a score. There's a score in ours, but there's not. It's all bias."

Schaub continued:

"That would be like Steph Curry hitting threes and the judges only give him one point. But this other judge gives him four points and this other judge gives him zero points. And then they got to come to an agreement. How insane is that?"

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Brendan Schaub on the problem of subjective MMA scoring

Brendan Schaub also pointed out that judging is a very serious problem as wins and losses determine how much each fighter gets paid. According to the fighter-turned-comedian, many fighters unrightfully miss out on millions of dollars due to questionable decisions:

"Here's the problem, you're talking about millions and millions and millions of revenue. Dollars that are taken from the fighters' purses, their pockets. The way fighting works, if they win, they this amount, if they lose they get this amount. And a lot of it is predicated off that judging, which is willy-nilly."

Holly Holm, the victim of the latest controversial decision, is adamant that she should have won the fight. Several MMA personalities and analysts have since expressed their support for her.

Edited by C. Naik