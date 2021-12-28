Brendan Schaub says nothing makes him happier than when fighters like Vitor Belfort leave the UFC and "get super juicy"

Brendan Schaub loves it when fighters leave the UFC and use artificial means to enhance their bodies. He seems to have a soft spot for Vitor Belfort in particular.

'The Phenom' is notorious for being one of several MMA fighters to use testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Belfort dispatched Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson in convincing fashion while he was on TRT. He had to stop using it after the hormone therapy was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2014.

Here's a comparison of Vitor Belfort on and after TRT:

Since leaving the UFC, the former light heavyweight champion has undergone another physical transformation at 44. There hasn't been any official confirmation on whether he's back on TRT, but that hasn't stopped the MMA community from speculating.

During the latest episode of Below the Belt, Brendan Schaub said that he loved seeing former UFC fighters get "super juicy". He proceeded to warn Chad Dawson, the Brazilian's opponent at Triller's Triad Combat 2 in February:

"It is weird how excited I get when I realize guys are getting on the sauce. I don't know why I love when guys leave the UFC and get super juicy. Nothing makes me happier... Juicy Vitor is fantastic. There's nothing better. Enjoy that, Chad Dawson. A juicy Vitor is f*****g terrifying."

Vitor Belfort will fight Chad Dawson at Triller's Triad Combat 2

Vitor Belfort will square off against former WBC light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson at Triad Combat 2. The rules will incorporate elements of boxing and MMA, but knees, kicks and elbows are banned.

The show will be themed around boxers facing MMA fighters with Shannon Briggs and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson captaining the two teams. The card also features a bout between Junior dos Santos and Kubrat Pulev.

Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by TKO in an exhibition boxing match in September this year. However, he hasn't fought in MMA since his loss to Lyoto Machida in 2018.

