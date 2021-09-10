When did Vitor Belfort stop using TRT?

Vitor Belfort stopped using testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) after the Nevada State Athletic Commission banned the treatment in 2014. The UFC followed suit shortly after and banned the use of TRT for any of their events.

During his stint with the UFC, Belfort displayed unrivaled speed, power, and an incredible physique despite being in his mid-30s. However, those impressive feats were largely attributed to the Brazilian's use of TRT.

Since TRT has been banned in the UFC, Belfort has undergone a drastic physical transformation. His imposing physique notably went away and he started to look like a person his age.

On top of that, Belfort's performances have also seen a significant drop-off. Belfort went from winning four of his five fights from 2013 to 2015 to winning just once in his next five fights from 2016 to 2018.

have you seen the before and after of UFC fighter Vitor Belfort? He was on TRT but now they drug test so ... this pic.twitter.com/DRNWjmFUiZ — Luke (@luke_ATR) March 13, 2017

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been among the loudest voices against performance enhancers in MMA. The Englishman largely attributes his firm stance against PEDs to him losing an eye due to an injury he suffered while fighting Vitor Belfort.

Since leaving the UFC in 2018, Belfort has regained his hulking presence. It hasn't been confirmed if the Brazilian is back on TRT, but his drastic transformation at age 44 had fight fans theorizing that he might have.

Vitor Belfort gears up for Evander Holyfield

Vitor Belfort will return to the boxing ring for the first time since his debut in 2006. He will take on legendary heavyweight pugilist Evander Holyfield in the main event of Triller's 'Legends 2' card on Saturday, November 11th.

'The Phenom' was originally scheduled to fight a returning Oscar De La Hoya. However, 'The Golden Boy' was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Holyfield, 58, will be returning to action for the first time since May 2011.

