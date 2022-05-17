Brendan Schaub shocked "biggest underdog" on UFC Fight Night card didn't get a POTN bonus after beating undefeated opponent

Brendan Schaub had a problem with the bonus results for the UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic card.

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' expressed his disappointment at Andre Petroski not winning a Performance of the Night bonus on May 14.

Brendan Schaub argued that the 30-year-old's performance was worthy of a bonus as he defeated an undefeated opponent with ease.

"The MVP was the first fight on the prelims, Andre Petroski, if you've seen this gentleman, he fought an undefeated monster in Nick Maximov... He [Petroski] really put on a clinic and locked in my personal favorite submission, the anaconda choke. And he was a huge underdog and I did bet on him... He's a bada** and I can't believe they didn't give him a Performance of the Night [bonus]. He was the biggest underdog on the card and got it done in 1:16, against an undefeated prospect, what are we doing? How do you not give that guy a bonus?"

Watch the full episode of Brendan Schaub's podcast below:

Andre Petroski and Nick Maximov opened up the fight card for UFC Vegas 54 this past weekend. The fight was a short-lived affair as Petroski caught his opponent with an anaconda choke and submitted him in the opening minutes of the fight.

However, it was Manuel Torres and Ryan Spann who were awarded the Performance of the Night bonuses for that night.

Brendan Schaub thinks Rose Namajunas was to blame for the dull co-main event at UFC 274

Brendan Schaub has also weighed in on the strawweight title fight that took place between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

'Big Brown' believes the fight was boring due to Namajunas' unwillingness to engage. In a previous episode of his podcast, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"The reason why this fight was so boring wasn't because of Carla. It was because of Rose, she didn't wanna engage. She has this mental block. She had a mental block and she didn't wanna do it that night. They fight any other night and Rose is in tune with herself and wants to be there and gets out of her own way, she lights Carla up."

Catch Schaub's comments in the video below:

The fight between Esparza and 'Thug Rose' was a rematch, 'Cookie Monster' won their first encounter in 2014 via submission.

In their second meeting, Esparza edged out a split decision victory to be crowned the new strawweight champion.

Edited by Harvey Leonard