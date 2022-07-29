"I have no interest in this" - Brendan Schaub sides with Dana White in shooting down rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2

Brendan Schaub has joined Dana White in shooting down a rumored second clash between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking on The Fighter and The Kid YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' weighed in on rumors surrounding a potential boxing rematch between 'The Notorious' and the 50-0 boxing legend. Schaub suggested that a second fight would be nowhere near as big as the first one.

The 39-year-old also echoed UFC president Dana White's comments on the rumored showdown. Here's what the former UFC heavyweight said:

"It can do nowhere near what it was... so when they asked Dana about it, he goes, "I have less than zero interest in seeing that again because McGregor's next fight will be in the octagon, potentially against lightweight contender Michael Chandler." I'm with Dana. I have no interest in this, especially they're older. I don't think that sells at all. Not nearly as much as it sold the first time for sure."

Dana White previously ruled out a potential second meeting between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

However, The Sun reported earlier this week that another boxing match between the two combat sports giants is currently in the works.

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor is getting close to the end of his recovery from a broken leg he suffered in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

However, there has been confusion surrounding McGregor's fighting future. Recent rumors have linked him to another boxing match against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

'The Notorious' revealed after his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier that he still has two fights left on his UFC contract.

“I have two fights left on my contract. I’d love to be with the UFC for life. I am the UFC! We shall see.”

If Dana White is completely against the idea of McGregor competing inside the boxing ring again, it is highly unlikely that a rematch with Mayweather will happen anytime soon. That's at least until 'The Notorious' is still under UFC contract.

McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017 while still under a UFC contract. However, that's because the UFC co-promoted the event.

