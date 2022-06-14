Brendan Schaub slams judge for 49-46 score, believes Taila Santos won first 3 rounds against Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko's title defense against Taila Santos ended in a split decision, with two judges scoring the fight in favor of the champion and one in favor of the challenger. Brendan Schaub has expressed that he has a problem with that as he believes the Brazilian fighter won the first three rounds.

On the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC fighter stated that he bet $1000 on Santos due to favorable odds. Next, he went on to state his opinion on the judges' decision and the fight itself.

Brendan Schaub said:

“You look at her style, you know and I, Shevchenko is getting tad older, maybe a step slower a little bit. Santos grappling style should definitely have the advantage there and it showed, man. It showed, so… You know, these judges, the one I gave 49 - 46, is absolutely smoking crack cocaine. Let’s be honest here. But, you know, looking at the fight, I hate to say that somebody got robbed, but you know it’s hard not to give Santos those three rounds.”

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Santos winning the first three rounds in the video below:

The UFC 275 co-headliner was a grueling test for the reigning women’s flyweight champion as she found herself in some precarious situations. Santos dominated the first three rounds of the fight with multiple takedowns and managed to attempt a rear-naked choke on numerous occasions.

‘Bullet’ was able to bounce back in the latter part of the title bout, but the popular consensus was that a new UFC women’s flyweight champion will be crowned in Singapore. However, that didn't happen as two out of three judges awarded the fight to the champion.

Daniel Cormier on Valentina Shevchenko’s accidental headbutt affecting Taila Santos's fighting style

Daniel Cormier was one of many who expected the title to change hands after the final bell. After the event, the UFC double champion posted a YouTube video, where he said bluntly that Valentina Shevchenko lost the fight. During his appearance at the ESPN’s Sports Center,‘DC’ elaborated on a moment that switched the momentum of the bout.

Daniel Cormier said:

“In the middle of the fight, there was an accidental clash of heads, that caused a ton of swelling over the eye of Taila Santos. It really did affect her fighting style as it went forward. She was able to secure takedowns, she was able to control Valentina on the ground. I believe that it was the most challenging that Valentina has experienced.”

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss the accidental headbutt in the video below:

The aforementioned headbutt from Valentina Shevchenko broke the Brazilian’s orbital bone, so she will have to undergo surgery after she makes her way home.

