Brendan Schaub warns Francis Ngannou against feuding with UFC, cites Diaz brothers and Tyron Woodley as examples

Brendan Schaub doesn't think it would behoove Francis Ngannou to prolong his dispute with the UFC.

The Cameroonian star and the UFC appear to be in a standoff and haven't been able to come to terms on a new contract. While Ngannou has previously expressed his discontent with pay, his agent, Marquel Martin, also hinted that there were non-monetary issues that had to be resolved.

According to Dana White, 'The Predator' will have one more fight left on his deal after his heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

During a recent episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub said Francis Ngannou wouldn't get the "shine he deserved" as long as he was feuding with the UFC:

"There's nothing like two really, really good heavyweights. I think the narrative on this, Francis Ngannou has been in a different fight. Francis Ngannou has been in a fight with the UFC brass. Which is, whenever you're in a fight with the UFC brass you're never going to get the shine you deserve."

He cited Tyron Woodley and the Diaz brothers as examples before adding that the UFC would always control the narrative around the situation:

"Take a page out of Woodley's book, even the Diaz brothers man," added Schaub. "Whenever you get into a dispute with the UFC they control the narrative, unfortunately. And it's not like Francis Ngannou has a big podcast where he can go on and rip off what's going on. He'll do an interview with TMZ or an outlet or Marquel Martin, his agent at CAA, will do some interviews but those aren't going mainstream... The UFC controls the narrative and it's a bit of a shame."

Check out the entire episode of the Schaub Show below:

John McCarthy explains how Francis Ngannou can retain his title at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane approach striking in a completely different manner. While Gane is fleet-footed and extremely mobile for someone his size, 'The Predator' is one of the hardest hitters in MMA.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy said that Ngannou's ability to seemingly knock out opponents at will made him a force to be reckoned with. McCarthy said:

"If Ngannou can land one strike. Just like we've seen in other fights where Gane can be winning the whole sucker and one strike ends it all very quickly. And, you know, you can go and take a look at Ciryl Gane and say, well, he's fought guys like Rozenstruik, who he went the distance with, but Ngannou got rid of in seconds. Let's just be honest. That's where the match doesn't work."

Check out the entire episode of the Weighing In Podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim