"He is not sweating Islam Makhachev at all" - Brett Okamoto says Charles Oliveira's mind is "bulletproof"

MMA reporter Brett Okamoto claims that Charles Oliveira has a bulletproof mindset, and he's amused by some of the comments made by Islam Makhachev's team ahead of their fight at UFC 280.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will compete for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Okamoto made an appearance on the DC & RC Show where he discussed the details of his one-on-one interview with the former lightweight champion.

Okamoto claims that the Brazilian was amused by the remarks passed by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. Oliveira has proven his fortitude several times in the past and laid to rest the doubts with his performances. His journey resonated with fans as a testament to overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

The ESPN reporter stated that Oliveira is going into the fight with ironclad resilience to silence the doubters:

''The thing about Oliveira is that he's been hearing that he's a quitter. He's been hearing that Justin Gaethje is gonna reignite that quitter in him. And he has been proving guys wrong all the time.''

He added:

''He's not sweating Islam Makhachev at all. Charles Oliveira is bulletproof right now in his mindset. He's going in, kind off amused by some of the stuff Islam Makhachev and his team has said.''

Watch Brett Okamoto talk about Charles Oliveira below:

Charles Oliveira claims that he accepted the Islam Makhachev fight to land the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor in Brazil

Charles Oliveira is determined to fight Conor McGregor once the Irishman makes his return to fighting. McGregor has been sidelined with a leg injury for over a year now and has slowly resumed full training.

Meanwhile, Oliveira is booked to fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight throne after 'Do Bronx' was stripped of the title ahead of UFC 274 for missing weight. The proud owner of the record for most finishes in the UFC is an underdog going into this fight against the Dagestani in enemy territory.

Speaking with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, Oliveira stated that he accepted the fight with Makhachev to inch closer to the mega-fight against McGregor:

“I like the narrative [of fight with Conor McGregor]. It would be perfect. We’ve been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully, it works out. I really do think it will happen next year. That’s the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Makhachev]. I know the more victories, the better the chances so this is a step towards that fight.”

Watch the clip below:

