"Getting stabbed, killed, shot" - Brian Ortega reveals how he developed the chip on his shoulder.

Brian Ortega is a man who is supremely proud of his heritage. He lives and breathes the West Coast, from his button-down flannel shirt and Dickies to his classic Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Ortega admits that he is bound to his hometown neighborhood, whether he likes it or not.

He explained in a recent episode of UFC Journey that the area he grew up in—San Pedro, California—molded his mentality in life. Ortega walks around with a permanent chip on his shoulder and credits the turbulent circumstances of his youth for doing so.

"It was anything goes. Getting stabbed, killed, shot."

Joining a gang, living a life of crime, going to prison, and getting killied were run-of-the-mill lifestyles for many of Ortega's peers. He was even shot at one night while in his father's presence sometime around the age of 5.

After growing up in a place where physical altercations were exceedingly common, Brian Ortega quickly came to understand the art of throwing down.

"Everyone I know is serving 8-10 years in prison. Other people were dead. I lost my cousin, I lost my best friend. Let's just say everyone started dropping like flies."

Watch the full video below:

In a sport filled with tough and hardy individuals, Ortega's story stands above most.

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez will have Mexico on it's feet.

Given the highly-anticipated main event clash between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez set to take place this weekend, a large portion of the UFC's latin viewers will have their eyes glued to television screens come Saturday night..

While Ortega hails from California, his family heritage is deeply rooted further south in Hermosillo, Mexico. Further south in Mexico is Parral, the hometown of Yair Rodriguez. 'El Pantera' will be hoping to give his region something to shout about.

With a win on Saturday night, Ortega will be hoping for a chance to rematch Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap. He came about as close as anyone could get to winning a world title the first time around, sinking in a now-famous guillotine on the defending champion.

Ortega admitted during the UFC Long Island media day that he was convinced the fight with Volkanovski was over when he locked in the submission.

"I was on top and I was celebrating, I'll be honest with you. I was in there, and I had him in that guillotine and I was just like 'I'm about to be a world champ!' I was just waiting for the tap, and it never came."

Watch the video below:

The winner of this weekend's main event seems to be next in line for the title. However, due to Volkanovski's hand injury, an interim title could well be on the way.

