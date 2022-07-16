"I had no idea none of this existed. I was training in a garage" - Brian Ortega reveals that Max Holloway loss made him understand wrestling and Muay Thai were integral parts of MMA

Brian Ortega recently revealed that his fight with Max Holloway significantly impacted his way of life. He stated that before the fight, he used to practice in his garage and didn't know much about nutrition either but that changed after the loss.

Ortega faced Max Holloway at the main event of UFC 231 with Holloway's featherweight title on the line. 'T-City' faced a devastating TKO loss against Holloway in the fourth round of the match. Ortega has on several occasions admitted that his fight with 'Blessed' was a turning point in his career and changed how he fought.

In a recent episode of Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith, Brian Ortega admitted that he used to train in a garage prior to his fight with Holloway. He also admitted that he had no knowledge of wrestling or Muay Thai. 'T-City' claimed that it was only after his loss to Holloway that he began working on these skills, as well as improving his overall lifestyle.

Sharing his thoughts on Max Holloway, Ortega said:

"And after that [loss against Max Holloway] I said..."Wrestling exist, Muay Thai exist." I know I sound stupid but I had no idea any of this existed. I was training in the garage. I would just hit the bags, do a couple of mitts, lift some weights. Wake up, I would have no nutrition, pre-workout for breakfast... All the way up to the title. That's what I don't understand."

You can check out Ortega talking about how his loss to 'Blessed' impacted his life below:

"When I reassessed everything that's when I said 'dude, I f**king suck.'" Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) recalls the loss that forced him to change his lifestyle in order to be an elite UFC fighter.

'T-City' is all set to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC Long Island on 16 July, 2022. The fight is scheduled to take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Ortega will be looking to revive himself this weekend after his loss to Alexander Volkanovski back in September 2021.

Alexander Volkanovski gives his view on the Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez fight

In a recent video on the UFC's official Twitter handle, Volkanovski was seen promoting the upcoming fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez at UFC Long Island. 'The Great' also claimed that the winner of the fight could be a potential contender for the featherweight title.

Speaking about the headliner match at UFC Long Island, Alexander Volkanovski said:

"What's happening guys? Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski—you know who it is, UFC featherweight champ. Hey, this weekend: Ortega, Rodriguez going at it. Obviously, I have my eye on that. I think a big win for either would show that they are the No. 1 contender."

He added:

"So, this is a massive fight for the division. So, hey, you don't wanna miss it. I ain't missing it. I will be watching. Make sure you catch it and watch it on ABC."

You can check out 'The Great' talking about the Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez fight below:

The champ will be watching Saturday's main event VERY closely

