In a recent emotional tweet, UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega shared the reasons behind his consistent self-sabotage throughout his life.

He explained that he had gone through certain periods of life where he struggled. It affected him in a way that even peace felt unsafe, as it could lead to more chaos, resulting in him sabotaging his own life. As time went on, he learned to embrace both the good and the bad and became able to enjoy life.

"Peace feels unsafe to someone who lives /lived a life of chaos . This is why I always self-sabotaged my life. Now I accept it and have learned to embrace it and enjoy it. Hope this helps some of you . Peace is good."

A fan replied to the tweet with:

"Took me a long time to figure that out. Journey on!"

Meanwhile, another fan understanding the thoughts behind the tweet, commented:

"The man is evolving. We love to hear it Brian, I personally have loved to watch you grow as a fighter and reading this makes me happy to see youre evolving to a higher level. Somewhere you belong and somewhere you deserve to be."

Upcoming fight: Brian Ortega's highly anticipated next fight - a thrilling matchup awaited by fans and critics

After suffering a loss to Yair Rodriguez in July 2022, Brian Ortega underwent shoulder surgery in early August 2022. Currently, there is no publicly-known timeline for his return to the octagon. When he does come back, Ortega will aim to break his two-fight losing streak, which includes a defeat against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Possible matchups for Brian Ortega include facing fellow contender Max Holloway, with whom he previously fought at UFC 231 where Holloway emerged victorious. A rematch between these two fighters could be a treat for the fans. Holloway possesses well-rounded skills in stand-up and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, while Ortega is known for his grappling and submission expertise.

Meanwhile, No.8-ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze hopes to fight Brian Ortega at a major summer card in the UFC after being out of action for over a year due to surgeries. Talks for the potential matchup have started, with most top 145-pound fighters already booked. Although no formal offer has been made for the matchup, both Chikadze and Ortega are interested in the fight.

During a recent appearance on MMA Underground, Chikadze revealed the UFC liked the idea of him fighting Brian Ortega, which may happen in late summer.

Catch Giga Chikadze's comments below (03:45):

