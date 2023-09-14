"Brian Ortega fumbled biggest bag" - Fans react as Tracy Cortez shows off new UFC fight shorts and t-shirt

Tracy Cortez recently showed off the UFC's new fight shorts and t-shirt as part of her official Fight Week photoshoot. The mercurial women's flyweight contender is set to face Jasmine Jasudavicius at the Noche UFC this weekend.

While Cortez is undeniably one of the most gifted fighters in her division, she's also famous for her looks and her high-profile relationship with UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega. Earlier this year, it came to light that the two MMA stars had parted ways and were no longer in a relationship.

Post-breakup, the 29-year-old Mexican-American's Instagram posts were consistently bombarded with comments from fans eager to get her attention. When @espnmma on Instagram shared a clip of Tracy Cortez sporting the new UFC apparel, many fans once again flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her.

One fan joked about Brian Ortega losing her and wrote:

"Brian Ortega fumbled [the] biggest bag."

Another fan joked about UFC middleweight Paulo Costa sharing his 'secret juice' recipe with her during their meeting in July:

"Paulo Costa gave her the secret juice formula."

One user hilariously stated:

"If she start losing, I'm crawling over that fence."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @espnmma on Instagram

Noche UFC: Tracy Cortez on why she didn't hesitate to accept a fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius

Tracy Cortez is set to return to the octagon against Jasmine Jasudavicius at Noche UFC on September 16.

The 29-year-old has been away from competition for over a year due to injuries, and this bout will mark her first outing since May 2022. While she was slated to face Amanda Ribas in December last year, an injury prevented her from competing, and she was forced to the sidelines again.

Given her extended layoff, many wondered if Tracy Cortez was risking her ranked status by accepting a fight against an unranked contender. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Cortez explained her decision to sign the contract to face Jasudavicius. She stated:

"A part of me was a little bit like, 'Umm, no.' Because I haven't been active, I understand... It wasn't by choice...It's understandable. I get it. There's other fighters that have been fighting, to fight certain opponents."

Tracy Cortez is currently riding a 10-fight win streak and is coming off a unanimous decision win against Melissa Gatto at UFC 274. With a statement win over her next opponent, the No.14-ranked flyweight has an opportunity to surge up the ranks.