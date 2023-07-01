"Ortega to 185 confirmed?" - Fans lose it as Tracy Cortez poses with Paulo Costa after split with Brian Ortega

UFC women's flyweight Tracy Cortez is one of the fastest-rising contenders in her division. While she's undoubtedly a gifted fighter, Cortez is also widely known for her good looks and high-profile relationship with UFC featherweight Brian Ortega.

Recently, she was seen posing with the ever-outspoken Paulo Costa in a picture that the self-proclaimed 'Meme God' posted on social media. The Brazilian UFC middleweight tweeted their picture with the caption:

"Happy Friday."

Given that Tracy Cortez split up with Brian Ortega earlier this year, fans couldn't help but troll the UFC featherweight about his former partner hanging out with 'Borrachinha.' They expressed their reactions to Costa's tweet in the comments section of the post.

One fan joked about 'T-City' joining the middleweights and wrote:

"Ortega to 185 confirmed?"

Another fan shared a meme captioned "Hello darkness my old friend" and trolled Ortega, writing:

"Brian Ortega seeing this."

One user shared another meme photoshopping Paulo Costa and joked:

"MMATwitter: How is this possible? Paulo Costa: Well, first of all, through Secret Juice all things are possible, so jot that down."

Another user joked about 'T-City' moving up to middleweight and wrote:

"Brian Ortega is set to make his middleweight debut soon."

Here are some more reactions to Cortez's photo with Costa:

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius set for UFC Las Vegas in September

UFC women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has been handed her next assignment. She will be facing Jasmine Jasudavicius at the promotion's upcoming Mexican Independence Day event on September 16 in Las Vegas.

As per MMA Junkie, the two flyweight contenders are set to go three rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in a Fight Night event. The event will be headlined by a second title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Tracy Cortez will be coming into this fight on a red-hot 10-fight winning streak. This fight will mark her first outing in the octagon since her win over Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 in May 2022. While she was booked to fight Amanda Ribas in December, Cortez had to withdraw from the bout due to a medical issue.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Jasudavicius will be coming into the fight on a two-fight winning streak comprising two unanimous decision wins over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick.

