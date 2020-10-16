Brian Ortega launches new clothing line

Plenty of athletes have grown their brand in other avenues over the years. Now you can add another one to the list as Brian Ortega has introduced his own clothing line. He's launching it in association with the California-based company, Illest Brand.

Brian Ortega joisn the likes of Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley and Jorge Masvidal by introducing his own clothing range. With UFC's deal with Reebok set to expire next year, it's a safe bet that many more UFC stars may look into bringing out their clothing line as well.

The good news for the 29-year-old Californian comes on the eve of his return to the UFC octagon after a 22-month hiatus. The fight headlining the UFC Fight Night 180 card in Abu Dhabi is going to be a hard test for him.

"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung has 14 finishes in his 16 wins and loves to get into slugfests. This is something that came to bite back Ortega during his against Max Holloway.

A loss to The Korean Zombie could prove to be costly for Ortega at this point in his career. Without his confidant and coach, Rener Gracie due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things might get tough for Ortega during the fight. With his mat skills, it would have been much worse if one of his newer coaches wasn't by his side.

What does Brian Ortega's team look like now?

Post the loss to Max Holloway, Brian Ortega has changed things up. Now training out of Huntington Beach with Juan Archuleta and T.J. Dillashaw, his coaches are Jason Park and Paul Herrera. Those two should have him throwing more accurate punches.

As a matter of fact, as far back as last year, Dillashaw raved about his skills to Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Despite the long layoff, Brian Ortega still finds himself sitting at No.2 in the UFC Featherweight rankings. A win over The Korean Zombie could see him set up a rematch with Max Holloway in the near future.