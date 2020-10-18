Brian Ortega has a message for Max Holloway after UFC in Fight Island 6 win

Brian Ortega made a triumphant return to the UFC after nearly 2 years and looked better than he has ever looked before.

Brian Ortega put on a masterclass of striking outsmarting and outpacing his opponent “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung who was thought to have a major advantage in the striking department against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

However, Brian Ortega, it seems, has not forgotten about Max Holloway – the person responsible for his 2-year absence from the Octagon. Brian Ortega was completely dominated by Max Holloway and took a lot of damage in their fight which was stopped by the doctor after the 4th round.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference Brian Ortega said about Max Holloway “We will meet again. He is going to stay at the top”.

Brian Ortega further added “He’s not just a guy that’s going to drop right off the bat and just spiral down his career. I’m not a guy that’s going to just fall off like that. Clearly, tonight, I showed the world that’s not me. He’s going to stay on top. I’m going to be at the top. Volkanovski’s going to be on the top. Believe me. We’re going to have some rounds with all of us. We’re going to keep you guys entertained.”

Brian Ortega to face Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Title

The win against Korean Zombie has made Brian Ortega the number 1 contender in the UFC Featherweight division and he will now face the champion Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight gold.

Incidentally, It was Volkanovski who defeated Max Holloway in a 5 round affair and took away his Featherweight throne before repeating the feat in a rematch.

It will be quite interesting to see how the new and improved Brian Ortega fares against Volkanovski now that his striking is far superior to what it was when he faced Holloway.