Brian Ortega responds after flying to North Carolina to confront Fortnite trash talker: "Still want to play with me?"

Brian Ortega recently took a trip all the way to North Carolina to confront an individual who trashtalked him while playing the popular online game, Fortnite. Now, 'T-City' has taken to Twitter to issue a warning to those who want to talk trash online.

Ortega has been out of the action since his fight against Diego lopes at UFC 306 Sept. last year, where he had faced defeat by unanimous decision. ‘T-City’ spent his time away from the octagon indulging in video games, often playing online with fans. Recently, one Fortnite session led to a heated interaction between Oretga and another player, as the UFC featherweight made a bet and promised to fly out to North Carolina to choke out the other individual.

Trending

Known for his elite grappling skills, the former featherweight title challenger stayed true to his word. He made the trip and put the trash talker to sleep with a rear-naked choke, turning an online rivalry into a lesson to remember. A video of Ortega doing so also made it's way to social media.

Championship Rounds posted the video on X, grabbing the attention of many, including Ortega himself. The former title challenger reshared the clip and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Still want to play with me ?? Lol bets be crazy.”

Check out Brian Ortega's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling expresses a desire to fight Brian Ortega

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is determined to make his mark in the featherweight division after losing his belt to Sean O'Malley. Eager to break into the title picture, Sterling has been relentlessly calling out top-ranked 145-pound contenders, proving he's ready to take on the division's best.

‘Funk Master’ spoke to MMA Junkie recently, and expressed his desire to book a fight with Brian Ortega, who is currently the No. 6-ranked featherweight, or Arnold Allen. He also revealed that he hopes to fight in April. Sterling said:

“I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega. I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go”.

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below (4:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.