Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez officially set for main event on July 16

No.2-ranked UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega is set to return to the octagon against the No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez. Ortega will reportedly face Rodriguez in a five-round featherweight bout that will headline the UFC Long Island a.k.a UFC Fight Night 210 card on July 16. The event will take place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

ESPN Deportes first reported the Ortega-Rodriguez matchup prior to the fight being finalized, noting that the UFC was indeed targeting this match between the two featherweight elites. Additionally, MMA Junkie now reports that the fight has been booked and will serve as the main event of UFC Long Island.

Furthermore, a few other notable fights that are expected to take place at the UFC Long Island event have been listed below:

· Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

· Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

· Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson

· Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

· Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Puna Soriano

· Khusein Askhabov vs. Herbert Burns

· Brianna Fortino vs. Jessica Penne

· Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon

Brian Ortega’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 in September 2021. Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez last November.

Alexander Volkanovski on nearly getting choked out by Brian Ortega

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his title in a trilogy fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.

Speaking to Yahoo!Sports’ Kevin Iole earlier this year, Volkanovski revisited his thrilling UFC 266 fight against Brian Ortega. ‘The Great’ alluded to the fact that Ortega came dangerously close to choking him out, particularly in round three of their fight.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc That third round between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in full to start your day.



Amazing. That third round between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in full to start your day.Amazing. https://t.co/jb44l7oyJ1

Regardless, Alexander Volkanovski pointed out that his intense training and hard work helped him escape one of the deadliest of chokes inside the octagon. Recalling his incredible showdown against Brian Ortega, Volkanovski said:

"I felt it. It doesn't get any deeper than that and me being, you know, doing, well, you know, things that we worked on and not panicking and making that enough space, you know what I mean? That really helped me. Even in the gym, so now being in them positions, you know, I'm cruising, you know what I mean? It's very hard to submit me with chokes. Like it always was hard. Always is very hard. But now, it's just even harder where I always feel like their arms are going to always gas out before I go out."

