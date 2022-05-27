Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are set to lock horns in the headliner of the UFC Fight Night Long Island event on July 16.

Brian Ortega is currently ranked No.2 in the featherweight division of the UFC. The 31-year-old stands at 5'9" and competes at 145lbs. The former two-time title challenger holds a professional record of 15-2. He has 10 finishes to his name, including three T/KOs and seven submissions. Ortega has a reach of 69".

Yair Rodriguez is 29 years old and has been a mainstay in the featherweight division of the UFC for a while now. The Mexican fighter is 5'11" and has been competing in the 145lbs division. His professional record is currently 13-3. 'El Pantera' has a total of seven finishes to his name with four T/KOs and three submissions. He is the No.3 ranked featherweight contender. Rodriguez has a reach of 71".

Ortega has challenged for the UFC belt twice. However, he fell short on both occasions, losing to Max Holloway at UFC 231 and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. 'T-City' holds notable wins over the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, and Renato Moicano in the UFC. He lost a decision to Volkanovski in his last UFC fight.

Rodriguez is yet to challenge for the UFC title in his career. The 29-year-old has notable wins over fighters such as Chan Sung Jung, Jeremy Stephens, and B.J. Penn in his UFC career. 'El Pantera' lost a decision to Max Holloway in his last fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 197.

Brian Ortega or Yair Rodriguez can secure a title shot with a win

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are two of the top four featherweights in the UFC. Both fighters will enter the clash at Long Island on the back of a loss. However, they have managed to put together impressive resumes over the course of their UFC careers.

The winner of their upcoming clash can cement their place as the No.1 contender in the division. Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on Max Holloway for a third time at UFC 276 with the featherweight belt on the line.

Given the pedigree and fighting styles of both Ortega and Rodriguez, fans can expect the contest to be a barnburner.

