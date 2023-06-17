"Bring back hot chicks that don't know much" - When Joe Rogan mocked female UFC announcer's vanilla post-fight speech

Joe Rogan has worked for the UFC since 1997 as a commentator but quit two years later before being re-signed promptly in 2002. Rogan's voice has become synonymous with the sight of violence in the hallowed octagon.

Recently, footage emerged of Rogan's commentary from many years ago alongside former UFC fighter Phil Baroni, where they were seen mocking the female UFC announcer for her bland and stereotypical post-fight speech.

Rogan and Baroni were in charge of commentary at UFC 42, which Matt Hughes and Sean Sherk headlined. Robbie Lawler and Pete Spratt faced off in the co-main event.

Lisa Dergan, who reviewed the final two fights of the evening, said this:

"I was actually really happy for Pete. I thought Robbie was gonna do a little [bit] better but that was a really exciting thing. And then Matt Hughes, still the champion and a nice guy. I was happy for him."

Joe Rogan mocked Dergan, alongside Baroni, by saying this:

"Oh my god. I was happy. I was so happy!"

Some fans in the comments section took aim at Baroni following the news that he was arrested for murdering his girlfriend in Mexico earlier this year. At the same time, other fans compared today's female broadcast members and the old ones.

@swagethis said this:

"Lets bring back hot chicks that dont know much vs’ average chics that know what they are talking about"

@themoderncolosseum said the following:

"Man Phil Baroni killed that commentary role! I wonder how he is with the chicks"

@emptyhive noted this:

"Really makes you appreciate the talent the women bring to the commentary nowadays"

Screenshot of fan reactions to Rogan mocking UFC announcer

Joe Rogan comments on the brawl between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather has continued to host boxing exhibition bouts since he retired from the sweet science in 2017. Recently, 'Money' faced off against boxer John Gotti III.

The bout ended in madness after the referee called an end to proceedings due to Gotti's inability to obey orders. Following the stoppage, John Gotti III rushed at Mayweather before being swiftly countered with a right hook.

Members from both entourages piled into the ring as all hell broke loose. Joe Rogan recently broke down the events with Ali Siddiq on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The podcast host said this:

"It became a melee, and then there's fights in the ring and fights outside the ring. There's all this cellphone footage of people brawling and sucker punching each other. It's crazy. At the end of the day, [Gotti] was just getting frustrated. Floyd was just boxing him up, which is what he does"

