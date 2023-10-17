“Bringing hell to earth” - Andrew Tate sharpens attack on Israeli military post Gaza hospital bombing

Andrew Tate sharpened his attack on the Israeli military after the news regarding a hospital bombing in Gaza.

It was confirmed that 500 people were killed as a result of the bombing at Baptist Hospital. Hundreds of children have lost their lives, and there have been a number of protests and rallies worldwide in an effort to hopefully find a peaceful solution.

Sky News reported that there have been thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives lost and tens of thousands wounded since the war began. Andrew Tate has not been one to shy away from sharing his opinions and has not held back with his views on the ongoing conflict. He took to his X account, sharing his thoughts on the tragic bombing and mentioned that it has brought evil to the world.

He wrote:

"Bombing a hospital is bringing hell to earth."

Andrew Tate's tweet regarding the tragedy

The influencer also raised a question to his followers regarding good and evil in the world. In another response to the attacks, he tweeted a question to get his followers why it's important to really think about what is currently transpiring in that region of the world, writing:

"Are you starting to understand the truth of good vs evil now?"

Tweet to his followers

'Top G' is using his large platform to raise concerns and reaction to the ongoing war, with the hope of resulting in a peaceful solution.

Andrew Tate provides meals to children who have fled bombings

Andrew Tate has taken action and provided assistance to those affected by the tragic bombings that have resulted in thousands of children being killed.

The influencer recently took to his X account, where he announced that he will be providing free hot meals to families that have fled the bombings. He tweeted that it's important to protect children and encouraged followers to assist as well, regardless of their political views, writing:

"Regardless of your politics - children are innocent...We are preparing hundreds of hot meals to feed families which have fled from bombing."

Tweet regarding assistance being provided