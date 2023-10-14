"The world deserves to witness the massacre that's about to take place" - UFC alum calls out Elon Musk to activate Starlink for Gaza

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has called upon Elon Musk to help show the world the true nature of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Over the last few weeks, tensions have escalated into war between Israel and Palestine, which has already seen a number of soldiers and innocent individuals lose their lives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since announced the mobilization of Israel's army as well as made the decision to shut off the power and water supply to the city of Gaza, which has been ruled by the Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, since 2007.

Addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter), Jake Shields asked Elon Musk to activate the Starlink satellites so the world can see exactly what is happening:

"Hey @elonmusk how about activating Starlink for Gaza? The world deserves to witness the massacre that's about to take place."

Sheilds' post comes after the news that Israel reportedly informed a Gaza hospital to evacuate within two hours or risk being caught by an incoming missile strike.

Musk is unlikely to respond to Shield's post, having reportedly distanced himself and Starlink from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Space X CEO had previously turned off his satellites during a Ukrainian mission, fearing Russian president Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons in response.

