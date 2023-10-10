“I genuinely am crying” - Andrew Tate’s emotional response to tragic footage from Palestine

Andrew Tate has put forth his response to tragic footage that's reportedly believed to be from Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. On October 7, 2023, several Palestinian militant organizations launched a large-scale invasion of Israel as part of the operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' aka 'Al-Aqsa Storm'.

The invasion was led by Hamas, which is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organization. More than 2,000 rockets were fired by the Palestinian forces against Israel during the surprise attack.

Initiating their attack from the Gaza Strip, members of Palestinian militant organizations such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) attacked Israeli civilian areas and military establishments.

They've claimed to have taken several Israeli civilians, military personnel, and foreign tourists visiting Israel as hostages. Many videos containing disturbing footage soon emerged, in which Palestinian militants displayed the corpses of some of their targets and threatened further massacres against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister and former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring war against Hamas. Israeli fighter jets conducted multiple airstrikes in Gaza.

The IDF carried out the airstrikes as part of the Israeli 'Operation Iron Swords.' They also commenced extensive hostage rescue missions to track down the people abducted by Palestinian militants.

Thus far, hundreds of people on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides have been killed. In one of his recent tweets, journalist Sulaiman Ahmed suggested that Israel's counter-attack in Gaza has resulted in the death of Palestinian civilians.

Sulaiman Ahmed tweeted a video of a man carrying a child. He asserted that the child was killed by the IOF (Israeli Occupation Forces), a term used by pro-Palestinian persons/groups to refer to the IDF. Ahmed wrote:

"BREAKING: PALESTINIAN FATHER CARRYING HIS DAUGHTER KILLED BY THE IOF"

Sulaiman Ahmed implied that the video was of a Palestinian man carrying his deceased daughter. Kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate addressed Ahmed's tweet by expressing his sadness over the incident. In an emotional response, Tate tweeted:

"This sadness is madness and I genuinely am crying."

Screenshot of Andrew Tate's tweet

Andrew Tate on Mossad's security lapse in the Israel-Palestine conflict

As the Israel-Palestine conflict began earlier this month, Andrew Tate gave his take on the lapse in security on the part of the Israeli intelligence agencies. Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, is heralded among the world's best intelligence agencies. Expressing his surprise at Mossad's apparent lack of preparedness in the face of the Palestinian invasion, Tate tweeted:

"Mossad doesn't fail on this level. 'We didn't notice an entire invasion.'"

The belief is that the timing of the attack by the Palestinian militants on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah helped them catch Israeli intelligence with their guard down. Moreover, Israeli political factions have lately been engaged in intense feuds with each other, adversely affecting the nation's socio-political landscape.

One Twitter (X) user noted that perhaps the Palestinian side sensed weakness in Israel, which is why they proceeded with the attack. Andrew Tate concurred and replied to the tweet by writing:

"They were right."