"Bringing stick and ball fans over" - Weeks after acquiring Bellator, PFL follows up by announcing another significant renewal deal with ESPN

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has once again made headlines this week after announcing a new multi-year renewal deal with ESPN.

The MMA promotion appears hell-bent on challenging the UFC for the top spot in the fighting space, with their recent business suggesting that they are both willing and able to compete.

Most recently, PFL acquired Bellator, which includes all of their staff and fighters.

PFL's blockbuster deal with ESPN includes a multi-year contract, which will feature the regular season, playoffs and the new Super Fight Division all being showcased on both ESPN and ESPN+ for fans.

PFL CEO Peter Murray gave his thoughts on the deal with ESPN, where he stated that he hoped it would bring more eyes to their product, especially from fans of other sports. He said:

“We’re really excited about the next chapter, obviously ESPN is a key destination for MMA and not only are we focused on growing the PFL, but we’re playing a role in growing the sport here in the U.S., engaging avid MMA fans as well as bringing stick and ball fans over...We’re really in position to have a successful launch of our pay-per-view business.” [H/t The Hollywood Reporter]

Anthony Smith explains why PFL won't overtake UFC

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith doesn't believe the UFC has anything to worry about in regards to the PFL's latest moves in the MMA space.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' stated that the UFC remains unparalleled in the MMA space. Smith explained that whilst competition is good for both brands, going up against the UFC is a losing battle. He said:

"It's great that there are... other competitors out there... it drives the market higher, it gives a lot of fighters, who aren't in the UFC, an opportunity to make money and make a living and provide for their families but... I wish these companies would just be okay with being who they are."

He continued:

"It's the Ferrari, it's the Rolls-Royce. You're never gonna be that because that's an established brand. You can't take over a brand."

Catch Smith's comments here (24:55):