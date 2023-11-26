"You're never gonna be that" - Anthony Smith explains why UFC can never be taken over in the wake of Bellator-PFL merger

Anthony Smith recently weighed in on the UFC's unassailable position in the MMA landscape amidst the Bellator-PFL merger.

During a conversation on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping, Smith shared his insights on why the UFC remains unparalleled in the MMA world.

Smith emphasized that while healthy competition is good and provides opportunities for fighters outside the UFC, attempting to replicate or surpass the UFC's status is an uphill battle.

The light-heavyweight contender shared his views by stating:

"It's great that there... other competitors out there... it drives the market higher, it gives a lot of fighters, who aren't in the UFC, an opportunity to make money and make a living and provide for their families but... I wish these companies would just be okay with being who they are."

Comparing the UFC to a luxurious car brand, 'Lionheart' further remarked:

"It's the Ferrari, it's the Rolls-Royce. You're never gonna be that because that's an established brand. You can't take over a brand."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (24:55 mark):

These comments come on the heels of the Professional Fighters League's (PFL) acquisition of Bellator, marking a significant consolidation in the MMA landscape.

Smith's perspective sheds light on the enduring legacy and brand strength that the UFC has built over the years, making it a formidable force that sets the standard for the industry.

Anthony Smith shares take on Leon Edwards' potential leap to middleweight

Anthony Smith recently provided his take on the possibility of Leon Edwards moving up to the middleweight division. According to 'Lionheart', Edwards might not be as keen on the move if Khamzat Chimaev held the welterweight championship rather than Sean Strickland.

In a conversation with Michael Bisping, the 35-year-old expressed his viewpoint that Edwards should focus on cleaning out the welterweight division before making a leap to 185 pounds:

"Of course, he’s going to want to move up right now. If Khamzat [Chimaev] was the champion, I don’t know if we’d see Leon running to middleweight so quickly."

Anthony Smith also delved into the stylistic matchup, emphasizing that Edwards may find the move enticing because the current welterweight champion presents a favorable stylistic challenge for him.

Check out Anthony Smith's take in the video below (3:50):

These remarks come in light of Leon Edwards' expressed interest in moving up to the middleweight division, should he successfully defend his welterweight title. He would be up against Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December.