British legend Liam Harrison hails Japanese superstar Nadaka Yoshinari as one of the planet’s “best pound-for-pound” fighters

Nadaka Yoshinari just received one of the greatest compliments from one of the best strikers of all time.

British legend Liam Harrison had nothing but high praise for the Japanese superstar and called Yoshinari one of the best fighters of the current era.

Sharing a clip of Yoshinari's first ONE Championship fight in his Instagram stories, Harrison wrote:

"Pound-for-pound, one of the best fighters on this planet."

Liam Harrison lauds Nadaka Yoshinari. [Screen shot from Liam Harrison's Instagram]

Yoshinari recently signed an exclusive contract with ONE Championship, and fans immediately thrust him with the responsibility of carrying the men's atomweight Muay Thai division.

The 24-year-old, undoubtedly one of ONE Championship's biggest signings this year, has already shown his championship pedigree before joining the promotion.

From 2017 to 2024, Yoshinari went on a mad run and captured multiple world titles across WMC, IBF Muay Thai, WBC Muay Thai, Rajadamnern Stadium, and Lumpinee Stadium.

Yoshinari also joined the stacked ONE 172 super card when ONE Championship returned to Japan in March.

Fighting in front of his home fans at Saitama Super Arena, Yoshinari took on fellow Lumpinee Stadium world champion Rak Erawan in a match that cemented his presence on the global stage.

The two fighters went into a blistering back-and-forth for much of the round, but Yoshinari flaunted his trademark speed in the fight's final minute.

After gauging distance with his jab, Nadaka Yoshinari launched a laser of a straight left that took out Rak with 20 seconds left in the fight.

Nadaka Yoshinari hellbent on becoming Japan's first ONE Muay Thai world champion

Japan has always been one of the greatest nations in ONE Championship history, with multiple fighters of Japanese descent claiming gold across different disciplines.

After signing his exclusive contract with the promotion, Nadaka Yoshinari looks to extend his country's legacy on the global stage.

Japanese fighters have captured undisputed gold in MMA and kickboxing, but no fighter from Japan has held an undisputed Muay Thai world title in ONE Championship. Yoshinari plans to buck that trend.

In his interview with the promotion, Yoshinari said:

"I am fully committed to becoming the first Japanese athlete to capture a ONE Championship Muay Thai world title, and I sincerely appreciate your continued support on this journey."

