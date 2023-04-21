British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison teases seminar tour

Veteran British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has not been competing in ONE Championship of late as he makes his way back from a knee injury. However, he has been busy and is gearing up to conduct a series of seminars later this year.

‘Hitman’ recently teased holding a seminar tour sometime in July. He posted a video on Instagram showing him giving pointers to fighters in training.

The post was captioned with:

“Can’t wait for my seminars to kick back off in July… massively missed travelling to all different gyms and teaching my style, back on the road every weekend from July the countdown is on 👊🏻 #muaythai #seminar #liamharrison”

Liam Harrison was last in action in ONE Championship last August, where he took on reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a world title showdown.

Unfortunately for the fighter from Leeds, he saw his quest cut short as he injured his knee after being struck by a crushing leg kick by Nong-O in the opening round. Unable to continue, he was forced to take a technical knockout defeat.

Since the injury, Liam Harrison has been putting in the work to return to fighting form and making progress in it. He is currently awaiting word on his next possible fight, which he hopes will come soon.

‘Hitman’ made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018 and has established himself as one of the most exciting Muay Thai fighters in the promotion right now. The Bad Company affiliate is still in the mix of title contenders, sitting at No.4 in the bantamweight division.

