Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty has ‘nothing to lose’ against Nong-O

British star Liam Harrison believes that Jonathan Haggerty is heading towards the biggest opportunity of his professional career when he challenges Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

Haggerty will try to do the impossible and attempt to wrest the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title from Nong-O this Friday in US primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Harrison, in an interview with the MMA Superfan, said Nong-O has everything to lose in the matchup while Haggerty is in for the defining moment of his career. That is if the former ONE flyweight world champion does get the victory over the hometown star.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Obviously, Jonathan’s got nothing to lose, it's Nong-O who’s got everything to lose here. Everything to gain for Jonathan. He just needs to go for it from the start.”

Catch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty, despite being only 26 years old, is already considered one of the greatest strikers England has ever produced. ‘The General’ owns seven wins in ONE Championship and held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in 2019.

Nong-O, however, is a different beast altogether.

The Thai legend is among the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and boasts a ridiculous record of 265-54-10. Before he arrived in ONE Championship, Nong-O held four Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world championships and a Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world title.

He’s since achieved global acclaim in ONE, wherein he holds a perfect 10-0 record, is 8-0 in world title fights, and is on a streak of five straight knockouts.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be streamed live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

