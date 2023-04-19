Liam Harrison details how he keeps a positive mental state during training

British striker Liam Harrison has had a long and established combat sports career, which he credits in large part to the “positive” disposition he approaches competing.

For 'Hitman', the right tuning starts in training by staying the course despite sometimes things not going his way. Liam Harrison posted a video on Instagram, sharing the kind of mindset he strives to have as he goes about his craft.

He said in the video:

“I’ll be training for a fight and I’ll train three days in a row and I’ll be on fire and I’ll have one bad day and that bad day outweighs the good three days by a mile … But you come back the next morning, you have one good session again and the doubt’s gone again.”

The pride of Leeds, England, continued:

“I think any athlete who says that they never have any sort of doubts is lying. I think everyone’s got one that creeps in somewhere but it’s the ones who just manage to just push them on one side and keep the tunnel vision. I don’t visualize what’s going to happen in the fight because I never know. I just always visualize what it’s like to win after that fight that always helps you stay mentally strong.”

Liam Harrison is not competing in ONE Championship at the moment as he makes his way back from the knee injury he suffered in his last fight.

Back in August, he challenged ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the title. He was struck with a solid kick to the knee and was unable to continue after, slumping to a technical knockout defeat.

Harrison has since been back on his feet, training and working on his conditioning for his ONE Championship return, which he is hoping to make in the very near future.

