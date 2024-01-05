British professional darts sensation Luke Littler reportedly given multimillion pound offer by Anthony Joshua's company

Luke Littler has reportedly been offered a lucrative multi-million-pound proposal by Anthony Joshua’s production company to acquire the rights to his story. This offer stems from the possibility of creating a film showcasing Littler's remarkable ascent at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old prodigious darts player gained widespread acclaim for defeating notable figures like UK open champion Andrew Gilding, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, and 2018 world champion Rob Cross on his way to the final. However, despite his impressive journey, the teenager faced defeat in the ultimate showdown.

During the final on Wednesday, world No.1 Luke Humphries emerged victorious with a 7-4 score, claiming his first world title. Despite this loss, Littler achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the youngest man to reach the PDC World Championship final, surpassing the previous record by five years.

Littler's extraordinary accomplishment might soon be portrayed in a cinematic production. As indicated by a recent report from Talk Sport, there is significant competition among bidders vying for the rights to create a potential blockbuster depicting his life. It has been asserted that Joshua's production company SBX Studios is one of the contenders in this bidding war.

Expand Tweet

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion is currently on the lookout for his next opponent after securing victory over Otto Wallin on Dec. 23 in Riyadh. 'AJ' made a comeback after facing consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk by winning three fights last year. Among the potential contenders for his next bout is the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fan buzz as Anthony Joshua's company pitches multimillion-pound offer to Luke Littler

Fans responded to the multimillion-pound offer from Anthony Joshua's production company to professional darts player Luke Littler for the rights to his life story with a variety of reactions.

One wrote:

"Real recognize real""

Another commented:

"Anthony Joshua my guy"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I hope for his sake he is managed properly, too many people will leeching off this lad if not."

"To tell his life story 🙄 He’s 16 ffs. Hope the kid has good advice around him"

"Luke deserved that amount"

"The world is gonna have a proper go at ruining this kid isn’t it?"

Credits: @talkSPORT on X