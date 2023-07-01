British superstar Liam Harrison targets highly anticipated return in October

Liam Harrison revealed his return fight is being targeted for October.

In August 2022, ‘Hitman’ fought then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for Harrison, his two-fight win streak was snapped when he couldn’t get up from the brutal leg kicks landed by Nong-O.

Things went from bad to worse for Liam Harrison when he discovered Nong-O’s leg kicks would lead to surgery and a lengthy recovery process. After nearly a year of rehab, ‘Hitman’ is preparing to return later this year.

During an interview with SCMP MMA, which was posted on Instagram, the 37-year-old had this to say about when he plans to fight next:

“I’ve been told my comeback fight will be in October… I wanna fight twice before the year is over, so maybe, October and then December, just before Christmas, and then I can have a strong start next year. We will see where we go. Obviously, I wanna get back to title contention.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018 as a former 3x Muay Thai world champion. After losing his first two fights at featherweight, ‘Hitman’ moved down to bantamweight and secured back-to-back first-round knockouts.

Harrison suffered a significant setback against Nong-O Hama, but he’s not giving up on his hopes to become a ONE world champion. Once ‘Hitman’ returns to action, he will likely be one win away from a bantamweight title shot, assuming the promotion isn’t interested in him fighting the reigning king Jonathan Haggerty later this year.

