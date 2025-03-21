British UFC legend outlines Leon Edwards' path to victory against Sean Brady: "Trying to get his pride back"

Leon Edwards dropped his UFC welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. He has remained out of the octagon since his defeat and is scheduled to return in a welterweight bout against Sean Brady. A British UFC legend has outlined the former welterweight champion's path to victory.

Ad

Edwards defeated by the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a huge upset at UFC 278 to win the belt. He defended it two times against Usman and Colby Covington respectively. 'Rocky' lost his championship to Muhammad after being outwrestled by a unanimous decision.

As the 33-year-old British fighter braces up to return to the octagon, Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on how 'Rocky' can get back to the winning column. Speaking at the weigh-ins of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady Bisping said:

Ad

Trending

"Leon was defending the championship of the world as I said, that does bring a lot of pressure, it does slow you down, it does give you more to think about, and you overthink every little situation, and a bit of contact inside the octagon."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bisping continued:

"So, Leon's lost all that now, now it's just about trying to get his pride back, tryna show that he still got it, and I don't think he slowed down, he isn't past his prime, he isn't coming down the other side of the hill. He just went up against Belal Muhammad at 5:00 clock in the morning and got outwrestled. There is nothing to be ashamed of that."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Leon Edwards below (8:35):

Ad

Leon Edwards expects to fight for the welterweight title if he gets past Sean Brady

After Belal Muhammad won the welterweight title at UFC 304, he was scheduled to make his first title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Muhammad pulled out of the fight due to a bone infection. Rakhmonov squared off against Ian Garry in the pay-per-view event and won by a decision to cement himself as the No. 1 contender for the title.

Ad

However, an injury forced Rakhmonov out of the likely title fight and was replaced by Jake Della Maddalena scheduled to be held at UFC 315. Leon Edwards hasn't faced Muhammad for a title yet and he expects to contest for the championship if he gets past Sean Brady in his upcoming showdown.

Speaking to reporters at the UFC London media day, Edwards said:

"I feel if I put on a good performance to go out there put away Sean, that puts me in place to go straight back for the title. I feel like when Ian and Shavkat fought, it wasn't like a barn burner fight like a sick fight ' I think he needs to fight for the title.' So, no one knows how long he's out with his injury. Right now I'm focused on Sean, I feel like I got to get past Sean first Saturday night."

Ad

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (7:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.