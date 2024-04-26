"Bro in another scheme. That’s crazy" - Fans react to James Krause's quickly deleted post about real estate 

James Krause has largely remained out of the public eye since the betting controversy around him that shocked the mixed martial arts community in Nov. 2022.

The former fighter turned coach, who has since been banned by the UFC and had his license suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, returned to social media on Thursday with a post about creative finance, which he quickly deleted.

In the video, which was screen recorded and shared to X by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, he stated:

"I think creative finance is still in its early stages. I think creative finance is rapidly becoming more and more socially acceptable and especially on the exit side. If you guys have a property that you don't want anymore, you can't take it to retail and you don't want to lose your a** on it from an investor, creative finance is definitely the best way to exit property."

Check out a screenshot of James Krause's social media post below:

Fans reacted to the post-and-delete by calling out the disgraced former coach. @ryanmcd92 claimed that he appears to be involved in another scheme:

"Bro in another scheme. That’s crazy"

@JUchiha909 believes he will have another investigation soon:

"Krause going to be investigated again this time for real estate fraud 🤣"

@TheMiamiBro claimed they miss Krause's presence in the mixed martial arts community:

"Damn, I actually miss Krause being a part of the community. It sucks he got blackballed but I get it."

@JPForProgress joked that he cannot be accused of laziness:

"Nobody can ever accuse him of being lazy. He always has a new hustle lined up."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Why has James Krause been banned from the UFC?

James Krause became the subject of a sports betting fraud investigation centered around the UFC Fight Night 214 bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. The UFC was notified of an odds shift that led Minner, who was coached by Krause, to become a large betting underdog.

Minner appeared to enter the fight injured and quickly lost the bout via first-round TKO. Less than two weeks later, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause's license, and the UFC announced that any fighter coached by him or training out of his gym would not be allowed to participate in events for the promotion - pending the outcome of the investigation.

James Krause is still suspended and remains under investigation.