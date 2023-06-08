"Bro Beatin cheeks" - Fans revisit 'Br*zzers'-style old footage of Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 289

An old video of Charles Oliveira that recently re-surfaced online has sent fans into a frenzy. In the video, the former UFC lightweight champion is seen going into a house and teaching grappling and wrestling to four women for self-defense.

Watch the video below:

Fans have filled the comment section of the post with X-rated jokes upon seeing Charles Oliveira in a 'Br*zzers* style video. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Charles "DoBr*zzers" Oliveira"

"Charles "Dp P*rn" Oliveira."

"He'll be ready after this training camp"

"Dude already got W before the belt"

"How much for the rest of the video?"

"Bro Beatin cheeks"

"Charles is a grappler but that's not a basic grappling drill for beginners"

"Charles de br*zzers"

"Champ's legs goon be weak"

"Brazil the Mamacita's and Latinas"

"He's gonna lose. Women make you soft weak"

Fan reactions

Charles Oliveira's UFC 289 opponent claims their fight most likely won't go the distance

Charles Oliveira is set to return to the octagon later this weekend at UFC 289 against Beneil Dariush. In a matchup that could have huge title implications, Dariush recently spoke about how the idea of a five-round fight against the Brazilian does not bother him.

While speaking to Speaking to Cole Shelton of bjpenn.com, Beneil Dariush claimed his fight against 'do Bronx' does not need to be five rounds but he wouldn't mind it either if that was the case. He said:

"It never really came up. With a guy like Charles, you don't really need five rounds. Look at his fights. He either kills or is killed within three rounds so I don't think we really need five rounds, but I wouldn't mind if they made it five rounds. It would have been better. I think for someone like Arman Tsarukyan, [Mateusz] Gamrot, five rounds makes more sense."

The No.4-ranked lightweight added:

"I think with me and Charles, we don't hide anything. Everything is very clear. We're going to go out there and we're going to do our thing... That is how I see it playing out, kill or be killed. Either I end up killing Charles in this fight or he kills me, there is no other way around me."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (starting at the 10:45 mark):

Poll : 0 votes