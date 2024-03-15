"Bro boxing Amanda Nunes" - Fans react as Dillon Danis teases "unprecedented" third MMA fight with "former UFC champion"

Dillon Danis recently took to social media and shared a message teasing his third professional MMA fight. The former Bellator welterweight also claimed that if the fight was confirmed, it would be an "unprecedented" event in mixed martial arts.

Danis is among the most outspoken fighters in MMA and is widely known for having an aptitude for trolling. He's also known for sharing a close relationship with Conor McGregor and has helped sharpen the Irishman's grappling skills. Danis has a professional record of 2-0, with both victories coming via submission.

Danis made his boxing debut against Logan Paul last October and notably resorted to unsavory means of promoting the fight by going after his opponent's fiancee. Paul ultimately dominated 'El Jefe' in the ring and won the fight after his opponent was disqualified for illegal moves.

It appears Danis is ready to return to action. In a recent X post, he wrote:

"If my next fight materializes, it will be unprecedented in MMA history. No one has ever clashed with such a formidable and celebrated adversary in their 3rd professional bout - a legend, a former UFC champion, destined for the Hall of Fame."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Danis' revelation.

UFC star Terrance McKinney wrote:

"Dillon is fixing to fight sobriety."

One fan wrote:

"Bro boxing Amanda Nunez."

Check out some more reactions below:

Dillon Danis on upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Dillon Danis recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions recently announced that 'The Problem Child' will be facing Tyson in the squared circle at the AT&T Stadium in Texas in July. The news sent shockwaves across the combat sports community, who took issue with Paul fighting someone thirty years older.

Reacting to the news, Danis took to X and shared Paul's post announcing the fight. He took shots at Paul and wrote in the caption:

"You're fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame."

While Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland earlier this month, 'Iron Mike' hasn't competed in a professional fight in over a decade. Tyson last lost to Kevin McBride in June 2005.