“Bro broke out like the hulk” - Brendan Schaub escapes tragedy after flipping his truck in the desert, MMA community reacts

Fans reacted after Brendan Schaub recently escaped a tragic situation after his truck flipped in the desert.

The incident occurred as the former UFC heavyweight appeared to have been turning his truck before it flipped. He didn't appear to be driving recklessly as he was wearing his seatbelt and wasn't driving at high speed.

Schaub took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and posted a video from his truck, which captured the exact moment it occurred and the aftermath of him making his way out of the truck. He also included a caption in hopes of making light of it by insinuating that he would just continue with his day. He wrote:

"The only question after flipping your truck is….but did you have fun tho? #keepontruckin #oops"

Fortunately for the former TUF runner-up, he had an emergency system installed in the truck that made SOS calls, so at least there could have been efforts made to get him emergency services in the event that he wasn't able to make a call himself. He managed to quickly escape his truck after it flipped, which sparked somewhat of a hilarious reaction from the MMA community.

Fans weighed in by sharing their well wishes and mentioned that they were glad to see that the former UFC heavyweight was okay, while also finding the humor out of the potential tragedy. They wrote:

"Wtf [laughing emoji], bro broke out like the hulk lol."

"Couldn't Dodge that one, eh? Glad you're OK."

"If you would've had a handlebar on that mustache it probably wouldn't have flipped over. Props on the cargo shorts though."

"That air bag hit Schaub so hard it turned him to Bobby Lee."

"Giving it too much açaí."

"Glad you’re okay. The shoes look like they made it unscathed."

"They should have made the truck out of those shoes."

It will be interesting to see whether the near-tragic situation results in Schaub looking elsewhere when purchasing a new vehicle or continue driving the same truck once it's repaired.