"Bro ducking questions now" - Fans react to Jon Jones seemingly leaving NELK Boys podcast right after being asked about Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones once again found himself in the eye of the storm after abruptly ending an interview with the NELK Boys when asked about Tom Aspinall. The UFC heavyweight champion had appeared on the Full Send Podcast while in Miami for a recent Dirty Boxing event.
However, when the topic of a potential fight with Aspinall came up, Jones had enough. The host, Kyle Forgeard, asked what it would take for the UFC to make the fight happen, and that was the breaking point. Jones cut the interview short, calling the question “wild,” and exited the set.
Check out the clip below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Several fans took to X to react to the viral video, writing:
"Crazy, cause most fans would’ve respected a loss more than whatever he wants to call this."
"What a loser, can't even handle questions about the topic... strip this guy of his @ufc title immediately."
"This is so damn embarrassing for our sport how can anyone sane actually defend this man at this point it’s literally bizarre."
"He’s ruining his legacy, but can’t see it like every other time he’s ruined what he’s had going in the moment."
"A shame he’s so cowardly to not even answer a simple question. I used to like him, but far from that now. Sure, I’ll root for him when he eventually fights [if he ever does], but this is just embarrassing. Vacate your title or fight."
"Bro ducking questions now."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Daniel Cormier calls out Jon Jones for dodging Tom Aspinall
Daniel Cormier is not buying Jon Jones’ disinterest in fighting Tom Aspinall. After Jones stated he currently has no desire to compete, Cormier questioned why it took him so long to admit it.
He believes the delay only fed the narrative that Jones is avoiding the interim champ. Aspinall, who’s held the interim belt since late 2023 and defended it once, has long called for a unification bout. Cormier sees Jones’ dismissive tone as outdated.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:
"What took so long? What took so long for you to tell us, 'Hey, if [the desire to fight] comes back, I'll come back.' But right now it's not there. What took so long? You will get grace in that regard. By not saying something, by waiting to say something, you gave people the idea that you just don't want to fight this guy. Seriously, you just don't want to fight this guy, who represents another era of fighters." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:20):