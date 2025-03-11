"Bro is too good and dangerous" - Fans feel an angry Superlek Kiatmoo9's vicious power in beatdown of Tagir Khalilov

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 showed what happens to people who try to mess around with him when he delivered a masterful thrashing of Tagir Khalilov in July 2023.

Riding on his reputation as the self-proclaimed 'Thai Killer', Khalilov sought to add Superlek to his collection of conquered Thai opponents. Instead, he was met with a torrential downpour of offense, mostly punctuated with elbow strikes that had Khalilov wearing a crimson mask.

The beatdown did not last long as referee Olivier Coste stopped the bout at the 1:42 mark of the second round after seeing 'Samingpri' struggle to defend himself properly.

Relive their heated encounter below in a vignette-style video shared by ONE on Instagram:

Fans recognized the disdain that Superlek harbored towards Khalilov for his pre-fight statements and shared their thoughts on the outcome in the comments section, writing:

"Bro is too good and dangerous 🙌🏽"

"Superlek doesnt talk trash. Super just shows he's the best. Action speaks louder than words."

"Most satisfying match now that I know the story behind it 🤫"

"Superlek is just the best of ONE right now. Period."

"Superlek is a monster."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Superlek set for bantamweight Muay Thai gold unification bout on March 23

Superlek never takes his eyes off the ball and, as such, he is preparing hard for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Anane is nowhere near the same fighter that Superlek welcomed to ONE in June 2023 with a knockout. With that line of thinking, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative will need to be at his very best when he clashes with the 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

