"Bro got beef with every store" - Sean Strickland lamenting about 'everything locked up' at Walmart triggers hilarious responses

Sean Strickland recently triggered hilarious responses from his followers after voicing his complaints about Walmart on social media.

The UFC middleweight champion took to X (formerly Twitter), where he voiced his displeasure after a recent visit to Walmart. He mentioned that the customer service needs to be improved as well as their protocols with certain items.

He wrote:

"You guys been to the Walmart lately???? Everything is locked up now....Press the button, wait 15 for the elderly person who can barely speak English attempts to find the one key that works. How are you 80 years old and still haven't learned English?!...STOP STEALING S**T LOL!"

Sean Strickland has never been one to shy away from sharing how he truly feels about an issue that's bothering him, so fans obviously found the humor in this situation. Few fans mentioned that the middleweight champion raised a valid point, while others noted that this seems to be a reoccurring issue for 'Tarzan', writing:

"bro got beef with every store" [@xBiscottie - X]

"tbf english most likely isn’t that 80 year olds first language and the fact that they have to work at 80 let alone at walmart should say something about their situation" [@ajdhfisjdd - X]

"The answer here is just stop going to Walmart. It’s never gonna get any better." [@Mookie__Bets - X]

"Seans a karen but in a more in your face style" [@Biscuitsbubble - X]

"Lmao Sean chill with the logic" [@Redactednomad - X]

"You sir, are the Middleweight Champion of the world...Go to Target." [@DefinitelyXyz - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Sean Strickland's complaints will be addressed as he had plenty of comments supporting his claims.

Dana White responds to Sean Strickland's claims regarding UFC 293 result

Dana White responded to Sean Strickland's claims about the promotion possibly regretting giving him a title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 when Dricus du Plessis was unable to compete.

During a post-fight press conference for the September 12th episode of the Contender Series, the UFC CEO put that doubt to rest as he congratulated him on his middleweight championship win. He mentioned that 'Tarzan' took advantage of his opportunity and was rewarded for it, saying:

"He went in and delivered and won the fight. He's the champ now, so you know what you're getting when you get him. This is no surprise, no shock, yeah good for him...He was up and ready to go, he felt he was gonna win that night." [7:37 - 8:06]

