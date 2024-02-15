“Bro they just killed the entire WWE” - Fans respond to resurfaced video of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier playfully sparring

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and former double champion Daniel Cormier shared a close bond through years of training together at the American Kickboxing Academy.

The pair also combined to give MMA fans some very wholesome interactions and hilarious conversations when training. In one such clip from the past, Cormier is seen donning a luchador mask similar to the one worn by WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, threatening Nurmagomedov and mock-striking him.

The ensuing scenes are amusing as Nurmagomedov dismisses the act as one worthy of being paid for by the WWE.

Check out the video below on Instagram:

Fans reacted to the clip by claiming that the two UFC superstars outdid the WWE, while also speculating about the origins of Cormier's mask.

"Bro they just killed the entire WWE in seconds💀"

"I like how dc speaks broken English around khabib"

"They all act like brothers I swear 😂"

"DC using Cain Velasquez's luchador mask"

The clip also featured 'The Eagle' calling for help from two-time heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez. Cormier's mock assault was ended by a flying Abubakar Nurmagomedov coming to the rescue of his cousin. Fans referenced both the fighters:

"Khabib screaming for Cain like he's his big brother and needs help with a bully is hilarious"

"Abubakar to the rescue 😂"

Check out fans comments on Instagram in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov's mock fight. [via Instagram]

Belal Muhammad mentions how training with Khabib Nurmagomedov since childhood has impacted Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight belt which he never lost was soon secured by his longtime teammate and friend Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has showcased similar traits to Nurmagomedov with his dominant grappling style and stoic training methods. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who has trained with the duo a couple of times, was all praises for Makhachev in a recent interview.

He highlighted that Islam Makhachev had primarily trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov throughout his professional career. He also claimed that 'The Eagle' could still return and be equally dominant at any weight class.

Muhammad stated:

"Yeah, I think Islam is definitely pound-for-pound number one. I think he can definitely go down as one of the best to ever do it, skill-wise, and your main training partner is Khabib your whole life. Them guys are just so much better than everybody else."

He further added:

"He could still come in right now, be a champion at whatever weight class he chooses I feel. I've seen him go with just other UFC fighters, I've seen other guys come and visit and train with them guys and then not show up back the next day."

Check out Belal Muhammad's full comments below (1:19:25):