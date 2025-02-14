"Bro just did WWE move" - Fans react as Justin Gaethje shows off his acrobatic side while defending takedown from Kamaru Usman in training for UFC 313

MMA fans voiced their opinions after witnessing an acrobat-like move from Justin Gaethje during his recent sparring session with Kamaru Usman. Gaethje freed himself from Usman's takedown attempt using the move.

Gaethje is currently in training camp to prepare for his UFC 313 co-main event fight against Dan Hooker. The encounter will mark his return to the octagon after his disheartening defeat against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje and Umsan share a friendly relationship on account of being managed by a common manager, Ali Abdelaziz. 'The Highlight' may refrain from using Yair Rodriguez-like acrobatic moves during his fights. However, a recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased that he has a few of them up his sleeve. It exhibited Gaethje freeing himself from Usman's takedown attempt with a complicated high-flying maneuver.

Check out the video featuring Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman below:

A couple of fans linked Gaethje's move to the partially-scripted ones used in WWE. Their comments read.

"Bro just did [a] WWE move"

"Justin Geathje in WWE after UFC"

Others penned:

"Oh, I need to learn this."

"Justin and Dan are about to put on a war."

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

A common rival of Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker feels their encounter will be a banger

The heavy strikes Justin Gaethje lands on most of his rivals have earned him appreciation from even the UFC CEO, Dana White. There are multiple instances of White mentioning, "Gaethje hits like a truck". 'The Highlight's' scheduled rival for UFC 313, Dan Hooker, is also known for his nonchalant strike-heavy approach.

The former UFC interim lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier, stands as a common rival for Gaethje and Hooker after two encounters against 'The Highlight' and a memorable one against 'The Hangman'. 'The Diamond' recently appeared in an interview with Helen Yee, giving his two cents about the upcoming fight between his two former opponents.

Poirier mentioned that he wants the Gaethje vs. Hooker fight to be a five-rounder along with predicting that the combination of their exciting styles would make the fight an absolute thriller:

"As a fan of the sport and a fan of those guys, I love that. I mean, that's a dream 'Just Bleed' matchup right there. And I hope it's—I didn't see if it's five rounds, but it should be. I know it's a co-main in Vegas. I just hope both guys come out healthy because that's going to be a head-on collision."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (03:13):

