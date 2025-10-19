  • home icon
  "Bro kicked a STD into my di**" - Kevin Holland shares brutally honest take on low blows against Mike Malott

"Bro kicked a STD into my di**" - Kevin Holland shares brutally honest take on low blows against Mike Malott

By Subham
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:15 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Holland v Malott - Source: Getty
Kevin Holland shares honest take on low blows after UFC Vancouver loss. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

After losing to Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver, Kevin Holland has reacted to the pair of low blows he suffered inside the octagon earlier tonight in the co-main event of the fight night.

As the three-round battle began, both fighters got into thrilling scrambles. However, the fight was ruined when in Round 1, Malott hit Holland in the groin twice, the second while clinching, which visibly left 'Trailblazer' in pain and sent him crashing to the canvas. The referee gave Holland five minutes to recover, but did not deduct a point from Malott.

After the recovery time, Holland, who seemed in discomfort, survived the round somehow. Before Round 2 began, the cageside doctor entered the octagon and asked the American fighter not to continue.

However, Holland did not step back and fought for all three rounds. If 'Trailblazer' had decided to stop in Round 2, he would have lost by TKO. However, if he had refused to continue during the allotted recovery time in Round 1, the fight would have been ruled a no-contest.

Unable to turn the tide, Holland lost by unanimous decision in the end after surviving a submission attempt in the final round.

While Holland was clearly hurt, some fans argued that he was buying time in Round 1. In response, Holland posted on X:

"Man fook what yall talking about bro kicked a std into my d**k my 🥜 hurt"

Check out Kevin Holland's post below:

In another post on X, 'Trailblazer' urged fans to never bet on him again:

"No doubt we suck, never bet on me again, and I need a head massage."

Holland has now lost back-to-back fights this year. On the other hand, 'Proper' is now riding a three-fight win streak with two of those three wins coming in 2025.

Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Edited by Subham
