"Bro is Luffy" - Fans marvel at Nabil Anane's insane use of his absurd reach against Brazilian mauler in Bangkok tussle

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane can attribute most of his success to learning how to maximize his freakish 80-inch reach advantage. Almost a year later, fans still cannot believe the beating he gave Felipe Lobo in their August 2024 encounter.

Fans viewed Lobo as the toughest challenge yet for the towering 21-year-old because of his vicious power, which has helped him notch two finishes in four wins under the ONE banner.

Despite being in danger of a knockout blow, Anane kept pressing forward and brought the fight to 'Demolition Man' throughout all three rounds. This bold strategy led the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate to the hard-fought unanimous decision win.

Watch the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Fans shared their thoughts on Anane's performance in the comments section:

"Bro is Luffy🔥"

"Yes he is taller but let's not forget he isn't as built as his opponent, bravo Nabil 🇩🇿💯"

"Long arms and legs.. Dalsim in 😅😂"

"Damn the dominance."

"Luffy won, but that reach advantage is crazy difficult in Muay Thai. For me there are too many weapons how to keep distance in MT."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nabil Anane believes he was destined to exact revenge on Superlek

Nabil Anane is convinced that he was fated to avenge his June 2023 promotional debut knockout defeat to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past March at ONE 172.

In an interview with Nickynachat, the Thai-Algerian said:

"Superlek moved up to the 145 weight class, just like me. So, eventually, I had the chance to show him. If he hadn't increased to 145, I wouldn't have had the chance to show him that I have evolved. But the opportunity came and I did it. Now I have to wait for my next test."

Watch the entire interview below:

