"Bro you can't make this up" - Jamahal Hill brings up Glover Teixeira as he takes aim at Alex Pereira's fans

Jamahal Hill has aimed at fans of Alex Pereira ahead of their upcoming UFC fight.

Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against a former champion who never lost his belt inside the cage in Hill. 'Sweet Dreams' had to drop the belt due to injury but has a chance to regain it against Pereira at UFC 300 on April 13.

Hill took to X (formerly Twitter) to articulate some hypocrisies he perceives from 'Poatan' fans in terms of how they're discussing each fighter's methods of curating their training camps.

Via his personal X account @JamahalH, Hill posted:

"POTARDS: Glover training Alex is a huge advantage!!! Also Potards: What could Hill learn from Izzy about fighting Alex!! Bro you can't make this up."

Jamahal Hill and social media beefing

The 32-year-old is certainly no stranger to this kind of behavior as Hill has expressed frustration and anger multiple times online.

Jamahal Hill had a bit of a feud with MMA social media personality Ben 'The Bane' Davis. Davis made a meme poking fun at Hill's social media posting where Hill then lashed out. The former UFC champion posted memes mocking Davis for losing to Anderson Silva's son Gabriel and getting knocked out inside of a Misfits Boxing ring.

The native of Illinois also took issue with Pereira calling out arch-rival Israel Adesanya in his post-fight victory speech at UFC 295. Many felt Alex Pereira would first defend against Hill but he pointedly mentioned Izzy after winning the 205-pound belt which irked Hill. That and mounting fan sentiments on the matter that seemed to be coming his way via posts.

This was evident on social media thereafter when Jamahal Hill posted:

"The problem is y'all talk like you have accomplished something even close to what I have!!! You bums are literally sitting at home (if its even yours) d*** riding another man's accomplishments!!! Sorry your life sucks so you can't stand to see me winning lol!! #thetruking"

The X fingers will soon turn into clenched fists in the coming weeks as Hill versus Pereira headlines the massive tentpole event UFC 300. Only one man can stake his claim to being the best light heavyweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the collective combat sports community will soon find all of that out.