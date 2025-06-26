"Bro is NOT CONOR MCGREGOR" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria posing for pictures with two UFC belts ahead of Charles Oliveira fight

MMA fans across the globe have taken notice of Ilia Topuria posing with two UFC belts ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against Charles Oliveira. While some admired Topuria for his confidence, others mocked the Spaniard.

Topuria is optimistic about becoming a two-division champion when he takes on Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap in the main event of UFC 317. The pay-per-view card will take place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X, sharing a clip of Topuria holding two UFC titles at the fighters' pre-UFC 317 photo shoot.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bro is NOT CONOR [MCGREGOR]''

Another stated:

''Why’s he holding both if he doesn’t have neither ? thought Dana [White] said no more doubles''

Other fans wrote:

''Bro manifesting m fw champ and not gonna be lightweight champ double champ does whatever he wants''

''He would basically be double champ if he wins the lightweight title. It’s the same for Islam [Makhachev] since he’s basically doing the same thing''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Topuria enters the fight with a lot of confidence in his abilities as he intends to display his devastating hands against Oliveira. The entire MMA fandom witnessed it last year when Topuria knocked out two of the finest featherweights of all time Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at UFC 298 and UFC 308 respectively.

Ilia Topuria is prepared to put on a show at UFC 317

This weekend's UFC 317 will pit Ilia Topuria against Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound belt in the main event.

Ahead of their title fight, Topuria spoke to the reporters at the media day and delivered a strong warning for Oliveira.

''[Oliveira] is going to try to walk forward. He's not going to find a way to do it. I'm going to make him play my game, as I said...It's been two different worlds, featherweight and lightweight. I have been able to enjoy the whole process. Even today I feel good. When I was fighting in the featherweight division, at this point I was feeling really, really bad. So yeah, I think I made a great decision."

Topuria further hailed 'do Bronx' the best lightweight after former champion Islam Makhachev.

''A hundred percent he's the best lightweight right now, if we don't count Islam [Makhachev]. He's the best after him."

