"Bro is playing with all of our emotions" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares shirtless picture seemingly from orthopedic's office

Just weeks away from his highly anticipated UFC comeback fight against Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor has left fans confused after sharing a cryptic picture on social media. This comes after a tumultuous week for the Irishman.

He abruptly canceled all media appearances, including a press conference in Dublin, with the vague explanation of "obstacles outside of our control."

News emerged of the UFC exploring alternative main event options, and Chandler leaving his training camp. UFC President Dana White remained tight-lipped on the situation.

Adding to the confusion, McGregor offered no caption with his latest post, other than a flexing emoji. Fans, some who have invested heavily in tickets for UFC 303, are desperate for answers.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Social media is abuzz with speculation, with many fearing a potential injury and fight cancellation. One user commented:

"He's at an ortho doctor so he must've either gotten injured or this is a pic from one of his fracture follow ups and he's trolling lol."

Another echoed the sentiment:

"Tf this mean bruh"

Another frustrated fan commented:

"Bro is playing with all of our emotions. "

Another wrote:

Bro is just toying w us at the point"

With the fight inching closer, fans eagerly await a more definitive update from McGregor regarding his health and the status of the much-anticipated clash.

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier weigh in on the last-minute cancellation of Conor McGregor's UFC 303 presser

On their podcast 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier offered contrasting views on the last-minute cancellation of Conor McGregor's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin.

Sonnen suggested that McGregor might be prioritizing training over media obligations. He stated:

"From what I have right now, I kind of don’t agree with the speculation. I think perhaps Conor McGregor for the first time ever is starting to focus. People love to use that word, they talk about focus, I don’t know if people know what that means. It means you say ‘no’ a lot more than you used to. You’re looking at one thing and you’re telling people ‘no’ when you’re getting these call."

However, Cormier remains unconvinced. He highlighted the disruption to fans who planned to attend the press conference and UFC President Dana White's usual dedication to the fan experience. Cormier suggests the UFC's tight-lipped response could indicate a more significant issue.

'DC' said:

"Start to brace yourself a little bit for disappointment. Look, I have reached out to many in the organization to try and find out what happened, and when everybody is tight-lipped as they are right now, to me that tells me it's a little worrisome."

Check out their comments in the video below:

