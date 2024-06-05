Ariel Helwani shares huge update on doubtful Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup for UFC 303

Ariel Helwani recently dropped significant updates regarding the ambiguity surrounding the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup, slated as the main event of UFC 303.

McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated comeback to the octagon following an absence of nearly three years. The rival coaches of 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31 are scheduled to face each other on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Trending

The MMA promotion had plans to host a pre-fight press conference in Dublin, Ireland, on June 3, showcasing 'The Notorious' and Chandler. However, late Sunday night, the UFC announced the postponement of the presser due to unspecified circumstances, with no new date confirmed.

Amplifying the intrigue, reports emerged that the former two-division champion had scrapped all upcoming media obligations, sparking speculation about the situation. McGregor took to X to address the postponement, attributing it to "obstacles outside of our control." Initially, rumors suggested that the Irishman had suffered an injury during the fight camp.

During Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour podcast, Helwani shared an update expressing optimism about the fight taking place. However, the veteran MMA journalist mentioned that the UFC was exploring alternative options and reached out to other fighters in case a substitute was needed:

"I can tell you as of last night, as of today, I can tell you there is great positivity that this fight is going forward. If you’re asking me right now if Conor McGregor is going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29? My answer is yes. As of right now, yes. Do I know what happens tomorrow? No."

He added:

"Do I know what happens the next day? No. But as of right now, the vibes could not be any more different than Sunday and Monday. The positivity could not be any greater than what I was hearing on those two days. It is so much higher now. There is great positivity and optimism that all systems are go."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ariel Helwani discusses unexplained cancellation of UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Ariel Helwani recently shed light on the rationale behind the cancellation of the scheduled press conference for UFC 303 in Dublin.

During Monday's episode of his show, the 41-year-old Canadian reporter stated that there were no specific incidents that led to the cancellation of the press conference for the welterweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler:

"There is no salacious story. There is no great drama. There is no great theater. There's no story. Nothing gonna come out... Nothing of that sort... I can tell you that the press conference was postponed today due to an issue that has precluded it from happening."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Expand Tweet