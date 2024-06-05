5 possible contingency plans for UFC 303 if Conor McGregor is out

UFC 303 is set to take place on June 29. Given that the headline bout is supposed to feature Conor McGregor, it could be one of the biggest events of 2024. This week, though, has cast doubt on McGregor's involvement at UFC 303, bringing with it far more questions than answers.

A press conference scheduled to take place in Dublin two days ago was canceled on late notice, sparking plenty of rumors that 'The Notorious' may now not compete this month.

As of the time of writing, the fight is still on, but if it does fall through, the promotion probably needs to pull a rabbit out of its hat.

Here are five possible contingency plans for UFC 303 if Conor McGregor is out.

#5. UFC 303 could be postponed altogether

The nuclear option for Dana White and company to take if Conor McGregor is indeed out of UFC 303 would be to postpone the event entirely.

If this were the case, then 'The Notorious' would see his bout with Michael Chandler rescheduled for later in 2024, with the other fights scheduled for this month moved to other events.

It's fair to say that this option would cause a number of issues. Tickets for the event have been on sale since late April, the pay-per-view has had a lot of advertising, and the promotion's International Fight Week is also scheduled to center around the event.

However, such a move is not without precedent. UFCs 151 and 176 were cancelled on short notice in 2012 and 2014, respectively. While the promotion was widely criticized for the move, in the end, the machine kept on rolling.

The financial implications of such a move will probably prohibit it from happening in this instance, but it would be an option in the worst-case scenario.

#4. Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be moved to the event

The UFC is no stranger to moving fights from one card to another in order to rescue a major event. While the criticism is that they're "robbing Peter to pay Paul" when this happens, sometimes there's simply no choice.

With that considered, there is a major event this month that they could borrow from to save UFC 303, should Conor McGregor really be sidelined.

June 22 is set to see the promotion visit Saudi Arabia for the first time, and in the headliner, a top contender's bout at 185 pounds pitting Robert Whittaker against Khamzat Chimaev is set to take place.

Whittaker vs. Chimaev is obviously not as big a fight as McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, but it would be a viable pay-per-view headliner. Chimaev is one of the promotion's fastest-rising stars, while Whittaker is a reliable main eventer who has featured in plenty of major shows before.

Would Dana White and company like to take away from their debut event in Riyadh? Probably not. However, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov would be a viable main event for the Saudi show, and in desperate times, a move like this might be the only possible one to make.

#3. The event could be turned into a UFC Fight Night

UFC 303 would not be in so much trouble without Conor McGregor if the event had a major co-headliner to fall back on, such as a lesser title bout.

Unfortunately, that isn't the case on June 29. The event's co-headliner is set to see former light-heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill take on fast-rising prospect Carlos Ulberg.

Hill vs. Ulberg is a great fight on paper, has title implications at 205 pounds, and should be fun to watch. Unfortunately, it just wouldn't make for a pay-per-view headliner.

However, 'Sweet Dreams' vs. 'Black Jag' would be a viable headliner for a lesser Fight Night event. Therefore, one option for the promotion could be to change the event on June 29 into a Fight Night on ESPN+.

Sure, it'd take some wrangling, but it isn't without precedent. In 2016, the promotion was forced to make a similar move when a planned heavyweight title bout pitting Fabricio Werdum against Cain Velasquez fell through.

In that instance, the pay-per-view was changed into a Fight Night and went ahead with a headliner of Johny Hendricks vs. Stephen Thompson.

This move would be disappointing, but it would mean the event could still go on, none of the undercard fighters would miss out, and McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could be rescheduled for a later date.

#2. The UFC could match Michael Chandler with Michael 'Venom' Page

If the UFC wants its event on June 29 to go on as usual, albeit without Conor McGregor, then the most logical option for them might be to shift the card around.

In this case, they'd have to match Michael Chandler with a fighter already on the card and probably compensate him handsomely while hoping he'd win to keep his fight with 'The Notorious' alive.

Chandler's fight with McGregor is set to take place at 170 pounds, rather than 155 pounds, therefore a welterweight opponent would be best for 'Iron Mike'.

If that's the case, then the promotion could run with Michael 'Venom' Page, who is set to fight Ian Machado Garry on the main card of the event.

Why Page and not Garry? 'Venom' is probably a bigger name with casual fans, and Garry could be pulled in order to set up a possible clash with Colby Covington at a later date.

Chandler vs. Page would sound like a Bellator MMA headliner from a few years ago, but it'd be a fascinating fight to watch and would probably garner at least some interest.

Add in the fact that the styles would probably favor 'Iron Mike', and this might be the best option in a bunch of bad ones.

#1. The UFC could beg Max Holloway to bail them out

If Conor McGregor is definitely out of his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, the promotion's best option would be to put together a big fight on short notice to replace it.

This fight would preferably feature Chandler, who has been training for some time and has already appeared in much of the marketing for the event.

One option for Dana White and company, then, would be to put together a fight between 'Iron Mike' and Max Holloway, with Holloway's 'BMF' title on the line.

'Blessed' won his title by defeating Justin Gaethje in an instant classic at UFC 300 in April, and it's fair to say that the former featherweight champion's popularity is at an all-time high due to that knockout win.

A fight between Holloway and Chandler - particularly on late notice - would epitomise the idea of a 'BMF', and it'd probably produce some fantastic action for the fans to watch.

Would Holloway really take such a fight with just weeks to go? It's hard to say, but the Hawaiian has never backed down from any opponent, is utterly fearless, and would be hopeful of dispatching 'Iron Mike'.

Whether the issue of weight would come up is a fair question, as Chandler vs. McGregor is scheduled to take place at 170 pounds, but that'd be a small hurdle to overcome.

If 'The Notorious' really can't make June 29, then the UFC should do everything in its power to put together Holloway vs. Chandler instead.