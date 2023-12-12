“Bro really doesn’t want the cease & desist ” - New video shows Claressa Shields landing solid punches on male sparring partners, fans react

Claressa Shields gained widespread attention recently after a five-year-old sparring video resurfaced showing her being knocked out by male boxer Arturs Ahmetovs.

Ahmetovs posted a video displaying a sparring session with the unbeaten American female boxer, who is known for training with men. During their exchange of punches, Ahmetovs landed a powerful left hook, causing Shields to tumble to the ground. The video concluded with 'GWOAT' gazing at the ceiling, leaving uncertainty about whether she resumed the session on her feet.

Boxing Kingdom recently posted a compilation video on social media showing Shields delivering impactful punches to male sparring partners.

Fans promptly responded to Shields' sparring video with a variety of reactions.

"They’re holding back. Put someone in there that won’t care"

"Bro really doesn't want the cease & desist 💀💀"

"My man tryna not get sued over here"

"Connecting and hurting an opponent are 2 different things"

"That doesn't show male sparring partners being hurt, just shows sparring"

"I don’t see anyone being hurt though"

What did Claressa Shields have to say about the sparring incident?

While Claressa Shields has never been knocked out in her professional boxing career, training sessions tell a different story. In 2018, she faced a knockout during sparring with male professional boxer Arturs Ahmetovs under circumstances allegedly deemed unfair.

Recently, Shields took to X/Twitter to share her thoughts on the widely circulated knockout video:

"I’ve never been Ko’d in 17 years and I’ve been dropped 2x all in a week of each other. I have no shame in that. But for a male fighter to literally take the padding out [of] his gloves, he’s a punk. He and coach Derrick Santos are bad for the sport!"

