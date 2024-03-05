“Bro’s built like Taylor Swift” - Sean O’Malley’s “pink hot pants” outfit for UFC 299 title clash goes viral, fans react

Sean O’Malley will be donning a one-of-a-kind UFC champion’s attire when he steps foot in the octagon this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The reigning bantamweight champion is gearing up for his first title defense against former foe Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299, and he'll be doing so in a unique fashion. 'Sugar' will sport a pair of neon pink shorts rather than the customary black and gold shorts reserved solely for champions.

The switch in fight attire was revealed by O'Malley and formally announced by the UFC via social media.

Check out Sean O’Malley’s post below:

Fans responded to O'Malley's custom shorts with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"After seeing this, I’m betting the house on 'Chito'."

Another wrote:

"Bro's built like Taylor Swift."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dudes really gonna lose his belt in pink hot pants?"

"I thought those were a joke. Breast cancer awareness?

'Sugar' is not breaking new ground by wearing pink in a UFC fight, as he follows in the footsteps of former middleweight champion Rick Franklin and former light heavyweight contender Phil Davis, both of whom have integrated pink into their gear in the past.

Sean O’Malley asserts Marlon Vera's title shot is granted, not earned

Sean O’Malley recently suggested that Marlon Vera is aware he's not truly deserving of a shot at the bantamweight title against him.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Sugar' was questioned about Vera's eligibility for a title shot. O'Malley noted that 'Chito' is cognizant of this circumstance, although he doubted it would impact Vera's mindset leading into their upcoming bout:

"I think 'Chito' is a cold-blooded killer, but I don't think it's gonna phase him that he's been gifted this title shot. Do I think he knows that? Yeah, he knows... He didn't even finish Pedro [Munhoz], so there's no way he's coming in thinking, 'I earned this title fight.' He knows he's getting it because I'm the champ."

Check out Sean O’Malley's comments below (10:48):

O'Malley and Vera initially faced off at UFC 252 in August 2020, with 'Chito' claiming a first-round TKO victory, handing 'Sugar' his only professional MMA defeat.

Vulnerable to Vera's calf kicks, O'Malley struggled to maintain his balance due to a rare drop-foot injury stemming from an impact on the peroneal nerve. However, O'Malley consistently maintains that the loss was merely a stroke of luck.